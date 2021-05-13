The Artist's Umbrella to present "Vibes in Bloom" in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. — The Artist's Umbrella is set to present "Vibes in Bloom" live in Old Town on May 21st. The performance will start at 7:00 pm and will be held outside in a parking lot behind UrbanBeat.

Last fall The Artist's Umbrella teamed up with their street team, and volunteers to plant 40,000 tulips. Those tulips were planted in Downtown Lansing and have bloomed. They can be found on Museum Drive and on Saginaw between Cedar St. & Pennsylvania Ave.

“We felt it was a great way to give back to our community, and beautify our city,” said Brandon Navin, founder of the Artist’s Umbrella.

Mike Marriot, May 2021

The event will feature some of the top-performing arts talents in the Lansing region. Those who attend will get to see Brooke Elizabeth from Polistic Fitness and dual instrumentation from Amari Roper. Michigan’s top-rated beatboxer Tong FX along with vocalist Jacob Moran, and local rap heavyweight J Mo will also be performing.

You will also be able to enjoy a live Arts Market and purchase art from Visual Art Vendors and check out a promo battle between two amateur wrestlers.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm and tickets are on sale now for $20.00. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For more details head to The Artist's Umbrella's Facebook Page.

