The 5th annual Lumberjack Festival was held in downtown Lansing

Many community members came out and had fun.

Watch video above to see community members reaction from Saturday's event. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The fifth annual Lumberjack Festival was held in downtown Lansing. Many people came out and enjoyed drinks, food and games and best of all hammering nails. On a day that felt closer to summer and a day of family fun.

"We took the rich history of lumber in Michigan and ran with it that's what this festival turned into we got beer competitions and a food truck," Executive director Samantha Benson said.

"Tons of vendors too lumberjack related and not, it's great games everywhere, it's a great time even if you are just being a spectator,"

Executive director Samantha Benson tells me while this is a day to kick back and enjoy the amazing weather, this event has a deeper cause.

"All the proceeds from this festival go back into old town, so everything we do we put back into beatifications street clean, and business and community support,"

Volunteers like Jar Burnett says events like this brings the community closer together

"So just being out seeing people, in the community, showing all their beer skills and things like that," Volunteer Jar Burnett said.

Samantha tells me the turnout was better than she expected and was glad resident shad fun.

