Symbol of Hope: Pinwheel Garden Planted in Lansing to Highlight Child Abuse Awareness

Video shows a Pinwheel Garden around Downtown Lansing planted by Small Talk.

Small Talk Executive Director spoke about Child Abuse Prevention Month as well as national statistics.

The Nonprofit partnered with the Ignham County Prosecutor's Office.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos... April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and today, the non-profit Small Talk came over to Lansing to plant a pinwheel garden...

"This is a serious problem that needs attention."

Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center in Ingham County aims to help kids that have been physically and sexually abused.

"We provide a safe space for children to come and share their stories."

Small Talk has come together with Ingham County Prosecutor's Office to shine the spotlight on the issue by promoting a message of hope and resilience through pinwheels.

"When we think about children that have been abused, they were forced to grow up really fast. Control is taken away from them, and we want to make sure we can give these children some of that control back."

The silver and blue pinwheels were planted Wednesday at the Ingham County Courthouse and serve as a powerful representation of the innocence and joy of children.

"During this month of April, I really encourage people to seek out education and how to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse."

Within Ingham County, over the last three years, the number of non-sexual physical child abuse cases reviewed by Child CSC prosecutors is over 200. Last year there were 100 cases and in 2022 there were 85.

"This is unfortunately a crime that impacts more people than we would like to realize. The national statistics are one in six boys and one in four girls."

This year alone in Ingham County there has been already 26 reported child abuse cases, and it's looking like it's on pace for 94 annually. In Lansing, I'm Sarah Poulos, FOX 47 News.

Small Talk: www.smalltalkcac.org

