Sylvia's Sudsery in downtown Lansing hopes to heal people with self care

LANSING, Mich. — If you're ever feeling down and need a pick me up, Sylvia’s Sudsery in downtown Lansing has you covered.

Danielle Hastings is one of six business owners' inside of Middle Village Micro Market in downtown Lansing.

“I am the CEO and soap artist of Silvia’s Sudsery," she said.

Her business is the result of her experiences and trying to heal herself from within.

“I was in a domestic violence relationship, per se. And I, when I got out of it, and I was at an all time low from that situation, and it's really, it's really difficult to be able to treat yourself and let yourself know that you deserve it when you're in a situation like that," Hastings said.

So she turned to something we all know that helps, self care.

“After taking a chance to step back and try self care again, I realized how important it is for a person to be able to not just recuperate, but also to change their lives," Hastings said. "Self care really helped me get back into a different outlook and a better outlook of my life."

And now, she's looking to help others by spreading sunshine and love with her business.

“A self-care destination for relaxation and a chance to treat yourself with artists and soaps, vegan bath bombs and other self-care goodies and gifts for time for yourself and for others," she said.

It makes her heart smile when people come back to her spot with a new glow.

“We talk and have conversations and everything. I just, I can see their self growth and self care growing within," she said.

Hastings also holds the shop dear to her heart because it was named in honor of her late grandmother.

“My grandma Sylvia was very much a person that focused on bringing out the best in others, and so that worked with from what we wanted to do with our mission to treat people because they deserve it," she said.

And it's also a great way for her to feel connected to her grandma.

“Even though she's passed, it just, it reminds me of the importance of family and to consistently keep that connected," she said.

For more information on Sylvia's Sudsery, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook