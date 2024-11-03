Sweet Surprise: Presidential Candidate Harris's cupcake request filled by Lansing bakery

Local businesses prepare for Vice President Kamala Harris's visit.

The owner of Sweet Encounter, Nikki Frazier, is making cupcakes for the Kamala Harris campaign tomorrow.

Watch the video above to learn what local businesses are doing to prepare

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're in the home stretch of this election cycle. Candidates have just a few more days to make an impact and shore up votes. Both candidates will make their way to Michigan before Tuesday, starting with Vice President Kamala Harris, who will hold a rally at Michigan State University on Sunday. And give a boost to local businesses,

The mixers are working overtime atSweet Encounter Bakery.

Owner Nikki Frazier and her crew are putting the finishing touches on a special batch of cupcakes.

A sweet surprise and request to bake cupcakes for the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, who will make her way to our neighborhoods for a rally at Michigan State University.

"It's super cool to be able to do cupcakes for, like, for a future president potentially, and the fact it helps our bottom line, I appreciate the fact they are helping us stimulate the local economy," Owner of Sweet Encounter Nikki Frazier said.

Frazier says this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"People will come in because the cupcakes are good and will further help grow our business, which is what we want," Owner of Sweet Encounter Nikki Frazier said.

That will help put her small business and our community on the map.

"It says that people are looking at Lansing and that Michigan matters," Owner of Sweet Encounter Nikki Frazier said.

Frazier tells me she's preparing extra cupcakes and will have extra staff on hand Sunday to help feed the crowds.

