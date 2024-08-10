Sweet Custom Jewelry in Lansing awarded state business grant

One downtown Lansing business owner is getting a much-needed shot in thanks to a state grant.

Nine Years ago sweet custom jewelry opened its doors in an old town.

One downtown Lansing business owner is getting a much-needed shot in the arm thanks to a state grant.

Nine Years ago, Sweet Custom Jewelry opened its doors in an old town. It's a collaboration between Alissa and her husband, Bob, who are passionate about crafting unique jewelry.

But after almost a decade in business, they say they've outgrown their current location and are looking to grow.

"And make the necessary improvements that it needs to house our store," Alissa Sweet said.

But progress comes with a price, so they applied for a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation with the hopes of funding their expansion.

"Just being a small business, we don't have a whole lot of options, me and my husband and our really small team here; it's just really exciting to be able to apply this," Alissa Sweet said.

Last month, the sweets found out they were the grantees of a 25-thousand dollar Match on Main reimbursement grant

"This will definitely help us," Alissa Sweet said.

Sweet says they will use the money to move to a bigger building on East Cesar Chavez Avenue in downtown Lansing.

"We're going to have so much more room to carry new lines and showcase our custom jewelry. We're really excited," Alissa Sweet said

The MEDC awarded more than 700- thousand dollars in grants to 31 businesses across the state.

