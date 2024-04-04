Suspect in custody for a double stabbing

LANSING, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a double stabbing in North Lansing.

According to The Lansing Police, on Sunday, officers responded to a stabbing and found two victims with non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office says charges are still pending.

