Super Bowl Tradition: Lansing man heads to Las Vegas for his 58th game

Watch this video to see what Gregory Eaton will be up to this Super Bowl Weekend.

Lansing resident Gregory Eaton has been to every single Super Bowl and this weekend will be his 58th.

Although his Lions won't be playing he says he'll be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Gregory never missed a super bowl club 58," said Lansing resident Gregory Eaton.

Long time super bowl goer Gregory Eaton is all set for the big game this Sunday.

“It’s so different than all the other super bowls," Eaton said.

That’s because its the first time ever it will be in Las Vegas.

But Gregory says there will probably be a lot of people in the city because Las Vegas is already popping.

“Vegas is busy every weekend and super bowl weekend was the biggest weekend. A lot of people don’t go to the super bowl but they go to Vegas," Eaton said.

Gregory will be meeting up with his crew the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club.

“There’s only three of us in the world. Don, tom, and me," Eaton said

And they will be sitting in a pretty cool spot.

“We’re sitting in the section corner of the end zone.”

His schedule for the super bowl will be tight with activities, he says.

But he’s most excited for the press conference they will have on Friday because they will be honoring someone special, Norma hunt, who passed away this summer.

She was the wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and also never missed a super bowl.

“With her being the only female and I’m being the only Afro American that was sort of special and I didn’t get to do the picture with her," he said.

The lions are out for the game.

Who will Gregory be rooting for?

It might surprise you.

“Kansas city. We beat Kansas city first game. We can say we beat the super bowl champ.”

