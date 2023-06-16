Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Summer grooves and brunch moves, Lansing Shuffle serves up the ultimate weekend vibes

Lansing Shuffle
Asya Lawrence
Lansing Shuffle
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 12:35:02-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club has announced it's Entertainment on the Patio events taking place every weekend this summer.

Beginning Friday, June 16, varying live music acts will be performing from 8-11 p.m. Sunday morning. Brunch will also include live show on the patio from noon-3 p.m.

Already have plans for the weekend? Lansing Shuffle also offers trivia every Tuesday night from 7:30- 9 p.m. hosted by DJ Trivia.

To view the full lineup of artists expected to perform, visit the Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter