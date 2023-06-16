Summer grooves and brunch moves, Lansing Shuffle serves up the ultimate weekend vibes

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club has announced it's Entertainment on the Patio events taking place every weekend this summer.

Beginning Friday, June 16, varying live music acts will be performing from 8-11 p.m. Sunday morning. Brunch will also include live show on the patio from noon-3 p.m.

Already have plans for the weekend? Lansing Shuffle also offers trivia every Tuesday night from 7:30- 9 p.m. hosted by DJ Trivia.

To view the full lineup of artists expected to perform, visit the Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club website.

