Student writing competition being sponsored by Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Do you have a high schooler that's the Shakespeare of their class? Well, now they can put their writing skills to the test and see their words brought to life on stage.

Starting Sept. 1, 2022, Riverwalk Theatre will be sponsoring a writing competition called Emerging Playwrights. Students in the ninth through 12th grade in Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties will be able to write short, one-act plays to submit for the contest.

The plays have to be the student's original work, 12 pages maximum, include one to four characters and can be on any subject or theme. Scripts must be submitted in a word document without students names on them and with pages numbered.

Five lucky finalists will be selected and win $1,000 cash prize each.

Students must submit an application with their scripts, and applications must be in by 5 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2023. Winners will be announced next May.

In order to be eligible, students must also be sponsored by a teacher. That teacher would be a liaison between Emerging Playwrights Committee members and the student. Signatures are required for the parent or guardian, student and sponsoring teacher.

For more information click here.

