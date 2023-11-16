Stop by these spots during Silver Bells in the City

Video shows some spots to stop by during Silver Bells in the City.

Grab a snack, watch the parade, and get some good foods at these places in downtown Lansing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This week’s Things to Do is all about Silver Bells!

Come a long as I take you down the parade route and show you some good spots to watch, get snacks, and foods.

Making our way down S. Washington Square our first stop will be at Lenawee Street.

This is where the parade will kick off and to me it is one of the best spots to watch because you’ll be able to see all the entries as the celebration gets started.

The next stop on our little trip will make you go a little nuts.

With more than 250 selections, the peanut shop is prepared to make sure you have snacks during the celebration.

"We’re staying open until 9:00 which is very late for us," said owner Adam Seyburn.

"Whenever you arrive at silver bells, we are ready to go," Seyburn said.

The shop also has something pretty cool in their front window to show their holiday spirit.

"We have a little mini electric light parade just like in silver bells running in front of the shop," Seyburn said.

Across the street Weston's Kewpee Burger is firing the grill up to satisfy your hunger during the celebration," said owner Autumn Weston

"We will be extending our hours until 8pm and we’re doing a limited menu so we can keep up with the crowd," Weston

Burgers, fries, and onion rings are all on the menu.

"You’ll be able to get a Miami burger, olive burger while you enjoy the parade," Weston said.

And the whole family comes in to make sure the crowd has everything they need.

"I remember being a kid and being so excited that I get to work silver bells and now my nieces and nephews get to be a part of it," said Weston.

"It’s exciting. It’s nice to be a part of that where downtown really does come to life and light for the night," Weston said.

A few steps away from the restaurant is another cool spot to watch the parade.

Right next to the huge ornaments.

But no you can't climb on it to get a better review.

So get on out there and be a part of a celebration that will be one for the books.

