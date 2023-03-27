Stop by Capital Hippie and add some color to your wardrobe

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Hippie in downtown Lansing is adding a little color to the area.

Owner Laura Castle's love for tie-dye is out of this world.

"I love color. I love bright colors," Castle said. "I'll dye almost anything that I can."

It all started when she couldn't find a handmade tie dye tank top.

"So I figured, well, if I can't find it in extra large then I should just try and make it," Castle said. "I got together with my cousin and her daughter and we started making tie-dyes."

And then she got the tie-dye fever.

"I was grabbing everything out of our drawers. I was literally taking curtains off of the windows and tie-dyeing those," Castle said.

Her passion for it grew so much she decided to open her own shop.

"My husband was making earrings and I was making tie-dye. And I wanted to figure out a name that had something to do with tie-dye but wasn't specifically tie-dye," Castle said. "We are in the capital, and so I did the Capital Hippie. I mean, my friends in the past have made remarks about me being like a tree hugger or whatever, so that's kind of where it came from."

When you walk through the door of Capital Hippie you will get a rush of color. You can find just about anything inside.

"I have bright tie-dye. I also have some reverse titles that are just black and white," Castle said. "We have shoes, we have blankets, we have baby clothes, we have hats."

She also just transformed two formal dress and carries t-shirts, pants, sweats, and take tops.

"I have sizes from small to 5X. I want to be inclusive with the sizes and I have a little bit of everything," Castle said. "I don't do customs just because I have a plan and it's already months out. If I get even a few hours behind in the plan it it puts me days behind because of how long things need to soak."

The shop has more than just clothes.

"Local art from artists. I have jewelry made by local artists. Even our incenses are made by local artists," Castle said.

So what are you waiting for? Stop on in and brighten your day with some tie-dye!

"Be prepared to come in, be cool and leave happier than you walked in," Castle said.

Capital Hippie will be having a one year birthday bash on April 8. Castle is inviting the community to come out and help them celebrate. There will be vendors, live music and a whole lot of fun.

