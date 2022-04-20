Stoopfest making a return to the east side of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — This weekend, head to Hunter Park in Lansing for some music, art and comedy at Stoopfest. The festival is back after a COVID hiatus and is set to be bigger and better.

"This is our fifth year doing it, and we have kind of a mix of national bands from all around the country and bands from Lansing and from Michigan generally," said Emma B., one of the organizers.

Hunter Park will serve as the main location but the festival is a combination of larger standard venues like the Allen Neighborhood Center's parking lot and venues like houses.

"Usually, that'll be like a basement or a living room. But this year, it's gonna be all backyards," Emma B. said.

All the festivities will be within walking distance.

"There's going to be an art installation. I know that there are going to be vendors right here where we're standing selling our and some T-shirts and things like that. There's also comedy going on at Green Dot Stables on Kalamazoo," Emma B. said.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and the music will start at 6 pm. On Saturday things will kick off around noon. There will also be an aftershow at The Avenue to check out after the festivities are done.

"I think one thing that you can really expect from Stoopfest, this year is what it brings every year is that community engagement, you really get to see the neighborhood come alive, see people get out and about and, and be together," organizer Jacob Nevin said.

This year they will have more than 60 performances for you to check out. Some of those making appearances include Frontier Ruckus, Sidney Gish and Apes of the State. Also making an appearance will be Cavalcade.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2022 Cavalcade practicing before Stoopfest



"We've been a band in Lansing for quite a while, but you know, we kind of started is an amalgamation of other projects. But as time has gone on, this has kind of become everyone's main thing here," said band member Cale Sauter.

In their music, you'll hear a little jazz, grunge, indie and some black metal, too.

"There's just a lot of different stuff. But we are on the louder side," Sauter said. "I just hope that if people come across to us there's something that catches their ear. And even if not, this is kind of our you know, this is our escape. This is our fun."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2022 Cale Sauter practicing during a set



Tickets and daily passes prices can be found on the Stoopfest website. Kids 12 and under are free.

