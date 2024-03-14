Stolen gun found during Lansing arrest

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Troopers from the Lansing post arrested a suspect on a felony warrant out of Eaton County for assault with intent to murder.

On Tuesday at 8:30 pm, the suspect was located on Cedar street and Northrup in the city of Lansing.

According to MSP, the 19-year-old suspect from Lansing was found with a handgun and a stolen assault rifle.

The suspect is at the Eaton County jail awaiting additional charges.

