Stephanie Chatfield pleads guilty to felony embezzlement

Stephanie Chatfield, the wife of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R-Levering), has pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement from a non-profit of between $200 and $1,000.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the plea Tuesday and said Chatfield will serve a term of probation as determined by the court and, upon successful completion of that term of probation, the remaining counts against her will be dismissed.

She is scheduled for sentencing on July 20.

Chatfield and her husband were first charged in Apirl 2024 with one count of embezzlement from a non-profit organization and one count of conspiracy to commit embezzlement from a non-profit organization. Under the original charges, Chatfield could have faced up to 10 years in prison.

She and her husband were bound over to stand trial in May of 2025 and trial was set for this fall. They had been accused of multiple financial crimes, with prosecutors alleging they abused political accounts, using the money for personal travel and other expenses.

Back in December, two former staffers of the ex-speaker were sentenced for their roles in the wide-reaching case of corruption. Rob and Anne Minard were sentenced after taking plea deals last fall in exchange for testimony during Chatfield’s trial as he faces charges of illegally using non-profit funds to pay off personal expenses.

Anne Minard was sentenced to three years probation with special conditions, including orders to not leave the state without permission. If the terms are broken -- including breaking any laws -- she would face six months of jail time.

Her husband, meanwhile, received the same conditions, but could face the full penalty of up to 15 years in prison if probation is violated.

Nessel’s office said Tuesday, since the victim non-profit Peninsula Fund is now defunct, “no restitution is likely to be ordered.”

“Non-profits and 501(c)4 organizations are meant to support the public welfare and wellbeing, they’re not a personal slush fund for the politically connected,” Nessel said, per a press release. “These are strictly regulated accounts and that regulation relies, in-part, on honest operations and truthful financial reporting. When public oversight fails to hold their operators accountable to their mission, and their donors, my office will act to maintain the public integrity, including, when necessary, by securing criminal convictions such as this one.”

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