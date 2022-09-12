Steel construction begins at new battery cell plant in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Ultium Cells has begun steel construction at its new battery cell plant in Lansing.

The company is described as a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions. The plant is a $2.6 billion investment and is expected to create 1,700 new high-tech jobs.

Once the plant is up and running, it will support production of battery cells for GM's Ultium Platform EVs.

“We are pleased construction is progressing safely and on schedule,” said Ultium Cells President Kee Eun in a press release. “Ultium Cells remains focused on delivering quality and safety with maximum efficiency as we build our foundation here in Lansing. We are grateful for the continued support from our construction partners, the greater Lansing community and the state of Michigan.”

The company broke ground and started pouring concrete back in May. Steel construction is expected to continue into the spring of 2023.

If you are interested in a career in battery cell manufacturing, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook