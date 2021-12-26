St. Luke Lutheran Church delivers 332 meals to people in Lansing and the surrounding area

LANSING, Mich. — St. Luke Lutheran Church delivered 332 meals to people in Lansing and the surrounding area on Christmas Day.

“These are folks that are vulnerable. People who maybe receive meals on wheels or other assistance but there’s a gap in them getting meals on Christmas Day, so we want to help fill that gap and provide a meal for everybody,” said Senior Pastor Trevor Sutton.

Sutton said they want to make sure everybody is appreciated, recognized and thought of on Christmas.

"It breaks my heart to think that somebody would be all alone, in need of meal and not have anybody," he said. "So, we wanted to just spread the love of Jesus by going out where everyone is."

There were 33 drivers delivering the meals, which had ham, veggies, bread, pie and a handwritten note. Before they hit the road a team of people had prepared the meals a few days before. Altogether there were about 75 people who helped pull this off.

The church has been doing this for the past five years, but this was Bruce and Melody Potter's first time volunteering to deliver meals.

They say they wanted to do so because they wanted to give to others and spread some holiday cheer.

“It was very good. They’re very thankful. It was very rewarding,” Melody Potter said.

Every Saturday, the church has a community kitchen on site. For more information click here.

