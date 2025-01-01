SPECIAL DELIVERY: UM Health-Sparrow Lansing welcomes first baby of 2025

LANSING, Mich — Welcome to the World, Adaline!
Trevor and Natalia Clough of Eagle rang in the New Year by welcoming a new baby to their growing family.
According to hospital officials, Adaline Clough made her debut at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, weighing 6 pounds and 9.8 ounces, and was the first baby born at UM Health-Sparrow Lansing in 2025.
Adaline is the family's third child.
UM Health-Sparrow officials say mom and baby are doing well.
To celebrate her arrival, hospital officials gifted Natalia and Adaline a car seat, a stuffed animal, baby blankets, books, and additional goodies from the UM-Health Sparrow Foundation.
UM Health-Sparrow delivers nearly 3,500 babies a year.
