Sparrow’s Mobile Health Clinic to give out free breast exam and mammogram service.

LANSING, Mich. — October is breast cancer awareness month and Sparrow’s Mobile Health Clinic is making sure women have a chance to get a free breast exam and mammogram service.

It’s happening on Thursday at the parking lot of Sparrow Health Center in Lansing at 10:45am.

You can make an appointment by calling 517-364 8178 or you can just walk in.

And if you can’t make it don’t worry you’ll get another opportunity to get a breast health screening at Sparrow Ionia Hospital on the 26th.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook