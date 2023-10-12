Watch Now
Sparrow’s Mobile Health Clinic to give out free breast exam and mammogram service.

Posted at 10:14 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 22:14:38-04

LANSING, Mich. — October is breast cancer awareness month and Sparrow’s Mobile Health Clinic is making sure women have a chance to get a free breast exam and mammogram service.

It’s happening on Thursday at the parking lot of Sparrow Health Center in Lansing at 10:45am.

You can make an appointment by calling 517-364 8178 or you can just walk in.

And if you can’t make it don’t worry you’ll get another opportunity to get a breast health screening at Sparrow Ionia Hospital on the 26th.

