Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Sparrow to reopen Laboratory on W. Saginaw Hwy in Lansing

Sparrow Health System is working on a new project that promises to bring more business, jobs and health services to the Lansing region. Now that project is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Used with Permission, Sparrow Health, 2020
Sparrow Health System is working on a new project that promises to bring more business, jobs and health services to the Lansing region.<br/>Now that project is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Sparrow Health System is working on a new project that promises to bring more business, jobs and health services to the Lansing region. Now that project is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 13:01:52-05

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System says the number of covid cases are on the rise.

And although they are seeing less severe cases, they still want to make sure you have more options when it comes to testing and other lab work.

Sparrow will be reopening its laboratory on W. Saginaw Hwy on Jan 2.

At the lab you'll be able to get your blood drawn, get respiratory testing, and COVID testing with a physician's order.

It will be open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays

Sparrow says this move is to help improve access to care and services.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter