Sparrow to reopen Laboratory on W. Saginaw Hwy in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System says the number of covid cases are on the rise.

And although they are seeing less severe cases, they still want to make sure you have more options when it comes to testing and other lab work.

Sparrow will be reopening its laboratory on W. Saginaw Hwy on Jan 2.

At the lab you'll be able to get your blood drawn, get respiratory testing, and COVID testing with a physician's order.

It will be open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays

Sparrow says this move is to help improve access to care and services.

