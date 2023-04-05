Watch Now
Sparrow revises mask policy for caregivers, patients and visitors

Sparrow Hospital
Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
The downtown Lansing location is about 14 minutes away from Okemos and 19 minutes from Williamston.
Sparrow Hospital
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 11:20:42-04

LANSING, Mich. — With the continual decrease in COVID-19 cases, high levels of immunity and the availability of COVID treatments, Sparrow Hospital has announced that it will be easing its mask policies starting Wednesday.

Caregivers, patients and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks within public spaces at Sparrow facilities, including hallways, cafeterias and most waiting areas.

Patients and visitors will still be required to wear masks while visiting patients and seeking medical care for respiratory symptoms, COVID or if someone in their home has COVID.

Sparrow caregivers will be required to wear masks when providing direct patient care or when they experience respiratory illness symptoms.

“The easing of the mask mandate marks a historical milestone,” said Paul Entler, D.O., Sparrow Health System chief clinical officer, in a news release. “For the past three years, our region has endured much heartache, stress, loss of loved ones, and isolation. I am proud to be part of the mid-Michigan community and what we stand for with better days ahead. The easing of mask requirements symbolizes recovery.”

Sparrow is among one of the first health systems in the state of Michigan to ease masking requirements but will continue to provide masks in its facilities for those who need them.

