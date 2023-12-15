Sparrow Hospital welcomes four new therapy dogs

Sparrow Hospital welcomed four new therapy dogs to their staff on Thursday.

The dogs will help patients and staff with stress relief, and will be a comforting presence around the hospital.

Sparrow is looking to send them to community hospitals in the future.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski here at Sparrow Hospital where some new furry friends were added to the staff.

Braylee and Louie are two of four new therapy dogs at Sparrow Hospital. The dogs are used for multiple purposes, such as stress relief for both patients and even hospital staff.

Sparrow Hospital Volunteer Specialist Tracy Feazel says the therapy dogs serve an important purpose at the hospital.

Being in the hospital for a lot of people is one of the worst days of their lives," Faezel said. "Just to be able to lighten that mood is something that we can do to enhance that patient experience."

Tracy says the dogs will spend their time wherever they're needed, and they hop to get them to other community hospitals in the future.

