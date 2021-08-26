Sparrow Hospital verified as the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Hospital has been verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center, the only facility in Mid-Michigan to receive such a designation for adult and pediatric patients.

Being a Level 1 Trauma Center means Sparrow is equipped to handle the worst of the worst trauma cases, such as victims of car accidents, plane crashes, and the like. Trauma Centers such as Sparrow’s are very specialized, unique healthcare facilities, and are here 24/7/365 when the community needs them at a moment’s notice.

The verification came from a review committee that is part of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). The achievement recognizes Sparrow’s dedication to providing optimal care for seriously injured patients. Level 1 verification is the highest acknowledgment of care standards confirmed by the ACS.

"We have within our hospital teams of physicians, nurses, and surgeons with advanced skill sets who stand ready to respond rapidly to severe injuries associated with all different types of trauma," said Denny R. Martin, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Sparrow Hospital. "This verification confirms that we are doing that in a structured, measured way that meets national standards."

