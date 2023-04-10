Sparrow Hospital placed under lockdown early Monday morning

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Lansing Police Department, at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Sparrow Hospital due to reports of a person with an AR-15. Sparrow was under lockdown shortly after.

While officers responded to the incident, more calls were placed threatening a bomb in the building. Police determined that the calls were being placed as the same person who previously call about the AR-15.

Officers searched the entire Sparrow facility and determined that the threats were not credible, clearing the building shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police believe that these calls were "swatting" calls and that there is no credible threat to the public. There is currently no suspect as to who made these calls.

