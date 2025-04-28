Firefighters respond to fire at Lansing bowling alley

LANSING, Mich — Firefighters responded to a fire outside Spare Time Entertainment Monday morning.

Colin Jankowski

According to the Lansing Fire Department, a trailer in the driveway between the bowling alley and the Quality Inn caught fire and spread to the Spare Time building.

FOX 47 Spare Time Fire

The business was closed at the time and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

