Things to Do: Soar over Lansing with My Flight Helicopter Tours

LANSING, Mich. — The state Capitol looks great from the ground, but very few get to see it from above. Now, you have a chance to get that rare look from the sky in a helicopter thanks to My Flight Tours.

"A lot of people, you know, that's one thing that they have on their bucket list is going for a helicopter ride. And why not do it over top of the state Capitol," said helicopter pilot Ryan Reeves.

Reeves says the agency decided to land their sweet ride at the Avflight building right next to the Capital Region International Airport.

"It's a big brown building. That's over to the left of the main terminal," Reeves said.

And so far, business has been great.

"It's been pretty good. We work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays here in Lansing."

Before you can hop on in, you'll get a safety briefing. There's three options to fly and see the beautiful scenery Lansing has to offer.

"We got the quick hop, which goes over top of the Capitol and comes back in. And then, we got the stadium tour, which goes out over the MSU campus. And then, we have the ultimate MSU tour, which goes out over the Capitol, over the stadium and then we come back in here," Reeves said.

Reeves says he loves flying helicopters and is excited to see people check it out.

"It's the best thing, the best job that I can imagine having," Reeves said. "It's a nice time just being up in the air, and it's sharing that experience with new people."

Just like the sky, the age to ride has no limit.

For more details and pricing of the tours, click here.

