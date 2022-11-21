Sledding, snow tubes are back at Burchfield Park following first snowfall

LANSING, Mich. — The recent snowfall has brought not only the holiday spirit, but also the ability to sled. This weekend, Burchfield Park opened up its hills and offered sledding and snow tubes to rent for $3.

Emily Dawson, an East Lansing resident, said her time at the hill made for the perfect day.

"This has been like a perfect day we don't normally get snow like this in November, so it's been really nice to come out,” Dawson said.

Monday through Thursday snow tube rentals are closed, but the hill will be open if you would like to bring your sled.

