Silver Bells in the City Commemorative Ornament: The magic behind the making

Video shows the inside of La Fille Gallery, in downtown, Lansing, home to the annual commemorative ornament for Silver Bells in the City.

Artist and Owner of the La Fille Gallery, Tiffany Marie Luke, hand-crafts and designs the commemorative ornament for Silver Bells in the City, every year.

2023 marks ten years in the making of the ornament for Luke and the La Fille gallery

With silver bells approaching... one of the most memorable traditions in the annual commemorative ornament... and I got a chance to see the magic... behind the making.

Inside La Fille gallery in downtown, Lansing... sits a tree with every commemorative ornament Artist Tiffany Marie has created for Silver Bells in the City over the last decade.

Celebrating ten years in the making... Tiffany continues to be inspired to create unique ornament designs year after year.

“We did the musical year this year because of the year of the bands,” explained Marie.

The ornament design originates from a combination of the city of Lansing’s brochure design for Silver Bells along with Tiffany’s creativity and vision.

Each ornament is hand-crafted by Tiffany and another member of her team...with the end result being...

"We do 600...Five to 600 ornaments every year," said Marie.

With every single one of those ornaments requiring a twenty-two step process...

If you are interested in purchasing an ornament this year... doors will be open to the public at the La Fille Gallery Friday, Nov. 17, from 5-7 p.m.

“We have this year’s ornament... We have a few of last year’s ornaments... For all those collectors we will have the random ornaments from all the year’s prior to this," reassured Marie.

For those who may be looking for an event venue... La Fille Gallery also has a special spot downstairs for those looking to host their next party, or event.

