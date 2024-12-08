Shop with a Cop in Lansing brings joy to kids in our neighborhoods

Shop with a cop day in Lansing brings joy to the youth.

100 Police officers hit the aisles with 100 local kids for the Shop with a Cop event in Lansing

Watch the video above to learn about Shop with a Cop

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's the season of giving, and cops from all over Lansing attended a cop event in the shop to spread some holiday cheer. They gave kids early Christmas presents.

"I'm just happy I got to do this this year," Ellen Reed's son Antonio said.

The joy of Christmas is here. 7-year-old Mason resident Antonio Reed and his mother, Ellen, are grateful to be part of the giving season.

"It does make a big difference in these kids' lives, especially not knowing what a lot of what they go through," Mason resident Ellen Reed said.

Saturday, 100 kids were paired with local first responders for the annual Shop with a Cop event.

"It means a lot more than people realize," Mason resident Ellen Reed said.

Antonio and his partner Glenn Briggs from the Lansing Police Department headed straight toward the video games.

The shoppers and their police pals hit the aisles at Walmart in Lansing township, armed with 100-dollar gift cards, to pick up an early Christmas present.

"Great to see the kids come have a day of fun, great to see the cops have a day of fun, they are not on the clock they are doing this cause they want to,"

Coordinator of Shop With A Cop Juan Salazar said.

And a chance for these kids, like Antonio, to get to know their heroes from all over Ingham County.

"I feel this is an excellent experience for the kids," Mason resident Ellen Reed said.

"It's about spreading holiday cheer; all of these kids have a need, whether it be financial, social, or physical," Coordinator of Shop With A Cop Juan Salazar said.

This was the 16th year of this event.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook