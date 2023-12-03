Shop with a cop day in Lansing brings joy to the community

LANSING, Mich. — It's the season of giving, cops from all over Lansing took place in shop with a cop event. To spread some holiday cheer giving kids early Christmas presents.

This event has been a special day in Lansing for the last 15 years and again to finish 2023. Many children got themselves an early present and something for their family members as well.

"They can buy gifts for themselves, they can buy gifts for mom dad brother sister family whatever they want, this is their day, just trying to give back to the local community,"

Juan Salazar has been helping put together this event over the last three years and this year is special with 100 cops giving each kid 100 dollars to spend.

"This is the day where we get to kind of lay back, and we see the smiles on these kids faces, and we see the cops get happy about it. Not only for the kids but to also help the cops bridge the gap, between law enforcement and the communities,"

"It's a ton of fun to see them, it's like the biggest Christmas present you can get, early in the season,"

Many families showed and up and tell me them hits home to see the joy from the youth.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook