Shiawassee Street Mosaic Project in Lansing almost complete

LANSING, Mich. — The Shiawassee Street Bridge in Lansing is now full of color thanks to a mosaic mural. Soon with a few more touches, the two-plus year project will be complete.

Community mosaic artist Alexandra Leonard says close to 2,000 people in the community have had their hands in bringing the Shiawassee Street Mosaic Project to life. Standing at about 650 square feet, the mural consist of handmade ceramic tiles made through a series of workshops and at venues over the last two years.

If you take a closer look, you'll see little messages, titles representing the moon, stars and even pieces that remind those of their loved ones.

Leonard says a few of the tiles belongs to a dear friend of hers.

"She passed away last summer, so a lot, actually many of these tiles are kind of memorials for various people," Leonard said. "I'm currently finishing firing the very last tiles, we had our last tile making workshop this past weekend. And so finishing those up, getting them glazed and getting the last portion of what isn't installed here."

The Shiawassee Street Mosaic Project focuses on how the natural world meets the built human environment within a city. She says she hopes this will draw more people to walk down the river trail and enjoy the art and nature along it.

To see the entire mural you'll have to attend the big unveiling on Oct. 3rd. Leonard says they will move to adding tiles to the stairs in November.

