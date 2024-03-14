ShesUncovered: Non-profit in Lansing uplifts women dealing with hair loss

ShesUncovered is a non-profit founded by Nekeyta Brunson.

The non-profit uplifts women who are dealing with hair loss.

Video allows you to learn all about ShesUncovered and how they help women.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"When you lose it, it's like losing your identity," said Nekeyta Brunson.

Nekeyta Brunson started having hair issues when she was a child.

"I was diagnosed with Alopecia when I was younger," Brunson said.

That journey and navigating life with Alopecia wasn't always easy.

"Having to tell that other person like, oh, I don't have hair," Brunson said.

The fear of that she says made her hide it for years.

"I would wear wigs, I would glue them on, I would sew them on. I would do whatever I had to do to keep that hair on my head," Brunson said.

She eventually gained the confidence to accept her hair and is helping others do the same.

She's created ShesUncovereda non-profit housed inside of Uncovered Beauty Studio where they help women with low to severe forms of hair loss.

"There's a number of different things that people could be going through, it could be cancer, it could be lupus could be stress, it could be diagnosed, yet. So wherever they are on the spectrum, a number of different reasons we are able to help them," Brunson said.

The services they offer are specifically for their non-profit clients who may not be able to afford the services elsewhere.

"We do services for these women that are going through this identity crisis, whether it be Image Consulting all together, so that may include hair wig styling, week maintenance, skincare, and just overall consultation in coaching with how to live now with this new look that they have," Brunson said.

"Every head that comes in here has its own story," Reyna Cisne said.

You'll find hair technician Reyna Cisne inside the studio helping women feel beautiful as they get their hair done.

"Just getting to know the client and letting them get to know us vibe is nervous, and then they get comfortable. And then they trust you. And that's always the goal," Cisne said.

"It's about saying like, I'm going to let go of the fear. I'm going to let go of other people's thoughts and opinions of me," Nekeyta said.

( More information )

On April 6, the non-profit will host a gala where women who are going through hair loss, and low to severe forms can get all dressed up.

It's a ball for them to see themselves as beautiful as people say they are.

For more information, click here.

