Several Old Town Streets to Close for Lansing Pride Festival This Weekend

LANSING, Mich — The City of Lansing Public Service Department is alerting drivers to multiple street closures and parking restrictions in Old Town this weekend for the Lansing Pride Festival.

Closures will begin Friday evening and expand on Saturday, affecting several key streets in the neighborhood. Detours will be provided.

Friday, June 26, 2026 – Street Closures Starting at 6 p.m.

Beginning at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, the following streets will be closed:

Turner Street from Beaver Street to Clinton Street

James Street from Dodge River Drive to North Street (closed to through traffic)

Dodge River Drive from Turner Street to James Street (closed to through traffic)

Saturday, June 27, 2026 – Additional Closures Starting at 12 p.m.

Around noon on Saturday, June 27, additional closures will go into effect:

César E. Chávez Avenue from Washington Avenue to Center Street

Turner Street from Clinton Street to César E. Chávez Avenue

Clinton Street from Turner Street to Center Street

A map of the affected areas is available on the city’s website.

Reopening Times

The closure on César E. Chávez Avenue is expected to remain in place until approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.

All remaining closures are expected to last until about 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

Parking Restrictions

To help keep traffic moving safely during the event, parking will be prohibited on parts of several streets from 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. No street parking will be allowed in the following areas:

Turner Street from César E. Chávez Avenue to Beaver Street

César E. Chávez Avenue from Washington Avenue to Center Street

Clinton Street from Turner Street to Center Street

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