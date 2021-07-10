Serious accident at N. Homer & E. Saginaw sends two to hospital

LANSING, Mich. — On July 10 at approximately 7:10 am Lansing Township police and fire department were called to a two-vehicle crash at N. Homer and E. Saginaw streets.

The investigation into the accident found that a 56-year-old man was driving east on E. Saginaw and ran a red light a N. Homer St. While running the red light his vehicle struck the vehicle of a 67-year-old woman that was traveling north on N. Homer St.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by EMS to Sparrow Hospital with critical injuries. The woman was also transported by EMS to Sparrow Hospital with complaints of head and neck pain.

Lansing township was assisted with the accident by the Lansing police department, East Lansing police department, Michigan State University police, and the Ingham County sheriff's department.

At this time it is not know if alcohol or other drugs were factors in the crash and the police continue to investigate the accident. If you have any information about the crash, contact Officer Birr at 517-485-1700 or at birrm@lansingtownship.org .

