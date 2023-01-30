Watch Now
Saginaw Highway traffic light to be in flash mode starting Wednesday

Posted at 2:56 PM, Jan 30, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced that starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, the traffic signal at the M-43 Saginaw Highway and Jenison Avenue intersection will be placed into flash mode for a traffic signal study.

The traffic signal will remain in flash mode through the completion of the study, which is expected to wrap up during the summer of 2023.

For more information, visit the MDOT website.

