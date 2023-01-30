Saginaw Highway traffic light to be in flash mode starting Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced that starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, the traffic signal at the M-43 Saginaw Highway and Jenison Avenue intersection will be placed into flash mode for a traffic signal study.

The traffic signal will remain in flash mode through the completion of the study, which is expected to wrap up during the summer of 2023.

For more information, visit the MDOT website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook