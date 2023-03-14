REO Town Thrift Store Gala and Burlesque Extravaganza returns this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Head to REO Town this weekend for an evening of magic, fancy outfits and burlesque. Be prepared to be entertained because REO Town Thrift Store Gala and Burlesque Extravaganza is back.

The event is happening March 18 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. at 1033 S. Washington Ave.

You will be able to see some of the country's talented performers, eat good food from food trucks and enjoy craft beer and cocktails.

You'll even get a chance to pull out your finest ball gown and suits.

Advance tickets cost $20 and will go up at the door. VIP seating will be $75.

For more information or to grab a ticket, click here.

