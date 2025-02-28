Recent increase in scam text messages

Video shows what recent toll scam messages look like, and advice from Michigan State Police on how to keep your information safe.

According to Det. Sgt. Kenneth Weismiller with Michigan State Police, scam text messages have seen a recent "uptick".



One common scam text message looks like this:

Det. Sgt. Kenneth Weismiller works MSP's Cyber Command Center and says a key mistake some neighbors make is engaging with a scam message.

"What we typically advise folks not to do is when you get that unsolicited text, out of the blue, don't respond to it is the best practice," says Weismiller.

According to Weismiller, scam text messages have been around for a while, yet they're still difficult to control.

"It's possible that they could be down the street, they could be a neighbor, they could be someone in the state. a lot of times, though, these bad actor groups are overseas," says Weismiller.

One way to help MSP and other law enforcement identify an issue is to report it.

"When we see a trend, we can share that information out, or we can let our other partners or the public know that 'hey, we're seeing this, be on the lookout for this'," says Weismiller.

Weismiller's top pieces of advice when you receive a scam text message are to:

1. Avoid clicking unknown links

2. Report suspicious contacts, such as phone numbers and emails

3. Block all spam messages

