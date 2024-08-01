Rally at state capitol honors Lansing teen killed in shooting

A Lansing mom holds a gun violence rally at the state capitol lawn

The rally comes three months after her 14-year-old son was shot and killed

Video shows people marching at the capitol and releasing balloons in honor of Ja'Quez Moye-Young

It was a special birthday for a Lansing teen remembered in the hearts, signs and voices of those at a rally in his honor.

Fourteen-year old Ja'Quez Moye-Young was killed in early May in a shooting near the area of Oakland and Westmoreland Avenues.

Moye-Young's parents, Kisha Skinner and Darieus Moye, helped organize a rally on Thursday, the day he would've turned 15-years old.

"He was everything that a mother could ask for," Skinner said

The celebration carried a somber tone. Moye-Young is one of seven people killed by gun violence in Lansing this year according to Lansing Police.

PHOTO: FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF JA'QUEZ MOYE-YOUNG RALLY AT CAPITOL STEPS ON HIS 15TH BIRTHDAY

Daniel Valle

Darieus Moye hopes the rally will keep the memory of his son alive and emphasize protecting children in our neighborhoods.

"These are going to be our kids that are supposed to be the lawyers and doctors," Moye said. "We got to save our youth."

The rally is one of the first that Skinner and Moye helped organize and both say it won't be the last until there's justice for their son.

"I'll be out here every month. Everywhere I need to be. Hospitals, churches, schools, the capitol," Skinner said. "I'm everywhere until my baby gets justice.

