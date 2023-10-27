Watch Now
Precinct workers receive training ahead of early voting in Lansing

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Oct 2023
Posted at 10:50 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 22:50:28-04

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday precinct workers here in Lansing got a chance to be trained on early voting procedures.

Those in attendance learned all about general policies, expectations, election do’s and don’ts and a break down of what the plan is.

They were also trained on computers and tabulators.

Early voting starts Saturday Oct. 28 and for the first time Lansing voters will have the chance to feed their ballot into the tabulator like they would on election day.

Voters can head on down to the election unit at the South Washington Office Complex to vote early on Saturday.

For more details on early voting and voting in your neighborhood, click here.

Tianna Jenkins

