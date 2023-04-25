Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Potter Park Zoo announces birth of female tufted deer fawn

Tufted deer fawn - Apr 13.jpg
Potter Park Zoo
Tufted Deer Fawn
Tufted deer fawn - Apr 13.jpg
Tufted deer fawn - .jpg
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 12:12:23-04

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo has a new addition. The zoo has announced the birth of a female tufted deer fawn.

The fawn was born on April 10 to parents Lucy and Dezi. The fawn weighs about 3.7 pounds. She was born fully furred with white spots.

The fawn needed a week of veterinary treatment after she was born. “The fawn was found to have failure of passive transfer and she needed supplemental colostrum and antibiotics, but now appears to be doing well,” said Dr. Ronan Eustace. “Due to her initial condition, we will continue to monitor her growth and development closely.

Tufted deer fawn - 2023-4.jpg
Tufted deer fawn

Tufted deer are a threatened species in their native China, due to habitat loss and hunting. The birth of the fawn was made possible through the Tufted Deer Species Survival Plan (SSP) program. The program ensures genetic diversity and healthy populations of many species in zoos that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Lucy arrived at Potter Park Zoo from Zoo Tampa in 2019. She was paired with Dezi under the guidance of the SSP.

Tufted deer fawn-2.jpg
Tufted deer fawn

“The birth of this fawn is both exciting and rewarding,” said Kim Hernandez, hoofstock keeper lead. “By successfully breeding, we are contributing to the protection and preservation of this species for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.”

The fawn is currently indoors with her mother. Visitors can follow her progress on Potter Park Zoo’s social media.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter