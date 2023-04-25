Potter Park Zoo announces birth of female tufted deer fawn

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo has a new addition. The zoo has announced the birth of a female tufted deer fawn.

The fawn was born on April 10 to parents Lucy and Dezi. The fawn weighs about 3.7 pounds. She was born fully furred with white spots.

The fawn needed a week of veterinary treatment after she was born. “The fawn was found to have failure of passive transfer and she needed supplemental colostrum and antibiotics, but now appears to be doing well,” said Dr. Ronan Eustace. “Due to her initial condition, we will continue to monitor her growth and development closely.

Potter Park Zoo Tufted deer fawn

Tufted deer are a threatened species in their native China, due to habitat loss and hunting. The birth of the fawn was made possible through the Tufted Deer Species Survival Plan (SSP) program. The program ensures genetic diversity and healthy populations of many species in zoos that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Lucy arrived at Potter Park Zoo from Zoo Tampa in 2019. She was paired with Dezi under the guidance of the SSP.

Potter Park Zoo Tufted deer fawn

“The birth of this fawn is both exciting and rewarding,” said Kim Hernandez, hoofstock keeper lead. “By successfully breeding, we are contributing to the protection and preservation of this species for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.”

The fawn is currently indoors with her mother. Visitors can follow her progress on Potter Park Zoo’s social media.

