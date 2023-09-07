Pool Party: Help Moores Park Pool celebrate 100 years of serving the community

LANSING, Mich. — This Sunday you can help celebrate the 100th anniversary of Moores Park pool in Lansing. The waterless celebration is happening from 1pm until 5pm.

Organizers say it's the oldest above ground pool that's operating and many people have come through to visit including Betty White.

The celebration will have tours of the pool, games, entertainment and more. There will also be a silent auction to help raise funds for operations. And the best part it is free.

