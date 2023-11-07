Poll workers, the heart beat of elections

Election Day doesn't happen without the many poll workers across our neighborhoods.

We talked with one woman in Lansing about her journey into the role.

Video gives viewers a look at of what poll workers do.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

While many people are voting on election day there are quite a few people making sure everything runs smoothly.

Today I am introducing you to one poll worker in Lansing that's been serving her community for a very long time.

"We make sure that the elections happen," Rechelle Black said.

Inside of the South Washington Office Complex in Lansing Rechelle Black is making sure everything is in order.

"We make sure that they happen in a timely matter we make sure that they are safe and secure," Black said.

Rechelle started off as an e-poll worker about 10 years ago. And has worked her way up to being a chairman of precinct 11.

"I make sure that all the inspectors are in place and doing the job they need to do to get us prepared to open the polls," Black said.

She also sits at the help desk and fields all the issues that comes through the doors during the election.

"Any problems that arise, any challenges that occur," Black said

But Rechelle doesn't do it all alone.

She is accompanied by other workers who feel the same way about helping people to vote.

And after all these years of serving the community.

She says it's just nice to see different faces.

"You get to see your neighbors and other citizens that you normally wouldn't see. You get to see them on election day."

