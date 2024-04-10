Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Police: Two officers shot in Lansing, suspect in custody

Officer-involved shooting in Lansing
FOX 47 News
According to the Lansing Police Department, two officers have been shot in Lansing in the area of Holmes Road and Simken Drive.
Officer-involved shooting in Lansing
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 12:50:53-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department says there has been an officer-involved shooting near Holmes Road and Simken Drive in Lansing.

According to police, two officers have been shot.

Police say the suspect was also shot and is in custody.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.

FOX 47 has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins Headshot.jpg

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter