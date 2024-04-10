Police: Two officers shot in Lansing, suspect in custody

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department says there has been an officer-involved shooting near Holmes Road and Simken Drive in Lansing.

According to police, two officers have been shot.

Police say the suspect was also shot and is in custody.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.

