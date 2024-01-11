Police On Scene of Officer-Involved Shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police said that there has been an officer involved shooting in the 300 block of W Saginaw Street in Lansing.

Police say it is currently an active scene and are asking people to please avoid the area.

Michigan State Police and Lansing Police are both on scene, and there is crime tape set up down the block from the media staging area.

FOX 47 has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story.

