Police investigating suspicious death of woman in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday at approximately 8 p.m., Lansing Police Department officers were called to the 3400 block of W. Mount Hope Road for a potential stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 36-year-old woman dead. Officers believed that the cause of death was a possible dog attack. Animal control was called to take custody of two dogs found on scene.

This is an active investigation, and the official cause of death is still being determined.

