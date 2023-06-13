Police identify human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department has identified human remains that were found back in May.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Discovery Drive May 17 for a suspicious situation. Upon arrival, officers located human remains in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.

On Tuesday, June 13, the department publicly identified the human remains as belonging to Matthew Cataline, a 39-year-old man.

Cataline's cause of death is still unknown, and police are still determining the sequence of events and details of his death.

