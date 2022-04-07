Play Ball! Lansing Lugnuts kick off season Apr. 8

LANSING, Mich. — Attention all baseball fans. Grab your favorite Lugnuts jersey and head to Jackson Field to help the Lansing Lugnuts kick off their season on Friday, April 8.

The team warmed up with the crosstown showdown on Wednesday against Michigan State University and now they're ready to take on the Lake County Captains on opening night.

And according to Marketing And Fan Engagement Manager Amanda Rich, it's going to be huge.

"We're gonna have, of course, big lug here doing autographs all that kind of stuff. We've got face painting, balloon twisting, a magician that's going to roam through the entire game to keep people engaged," Rich said. "We usually have a block party, the plaza party as such. It's gonna be a huge kick-off to our season."

In addition to watching the home team dominate on the field, you can also grab some good food, indulge in alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and vibe out in the stands.

"It's a really unique experience to come to a game here at Jackson field," Rich said.

And for some people like Doug and Regan Kelly from Haslett, going to the games are a family tradition.

"I've been coming here for 20 plus years. It's great to have a hometown team," Doug said. "Our favorite thing to do is catch foul balls, if possible. Other than that, just root on the team dance cheer tried to get on the jumbotron."

First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. and tickets for general admission run anywhere from $9 to $15. You can also upgrade your seats and get all-you-can-eat passes.

"No seats really matter. Because wherever you are, it's still like a good view. And I'm just really thankful that I can come to the games," Reagan said.

Don't strikeout. If you would like more information on Friday's game or learn more about the upcoming season click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook