Play Ball: John Smoltz returns to Lansing to check on Strikeout Baseball Stadium

Lansing native and baseball hall of famer John Smoltz returns to Lansing to check on the new Strikeout Baseball Stadium.

The facility is expected to be up and running and ready for kids to play ball in June.

Video gives you a quick look at the progress of the project.

Ferris Park in Lansing will soon be the home of the John Smoltz strikeout baseball stadium.

On Thursday the Lansing native and baseball hall of famer returned to see how construction is going.

The project has made a lot of progress in the last year and now you can see fencing, concrete, and even some bricks laid.

"The wall is starting to go up with all of the pillars we are going to complete weather permitting this weekend and put a 20-foot wall with all of the graphics," said President of Strikeout Baseball USA Jeff Burke. "It's going to be completely enclosed with a mesh fort so there's no way that kids can hit balls out of the stadium."

The facility will be a miniature version of a baseball field and will allow players to play strikeout baseball like in the old days.

It will be the pickup version of basketball. You're going to be able to play one on one, two on two, up to five on five," John Smoltz said.

Smoltz says he's excited to see how far everything has come.

"This neat park which really takes in soccer, basketball, and now baseball. This should just be one of those stories we look back and go this is where it started and the developmental opportunity for kids hopefully is limitless," Smoltz said.

