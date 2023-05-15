Pennsylvania Avenue to I-496 ramps in Lansing closed for repair

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be making some large improvements to the westbound Interstate 496 ramp off of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The $400,000 project is set to start on Monday, May 15, and will be completed by the end of the week. The ramp will be repaved, traffic signals will be upgraded and new curbs will be put in place on the ramps.

To complete the project, the westbound I-496 on and off ramps will be closed on Monday and Tuesday until around 3 p.m. Detours for motorists have been posted.

To learn more about the project, visit theMichigan Department of Transportation's website.

