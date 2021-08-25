Passengers safe after crash closes Capital Region International Airport Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Region International Airport is open following a crash involving a Cirrus Vision SF 50 (single-engine) jet. Capital Region International Airport personnel, as well as local emergency response teams, responded at 6:59 pm Tuesday, and everyone on board the plane walked away without injuries.

“We are grateful that everyone walked away from the plane without injuries,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority. “We applaud our CRAA emergency response team and our mutual aid partners in response to the aircraft accident.”

The Capital Region International Airport was first alerted to the crash at 6:59 pm Tuesday when the Cirrus Vision SF 50 with four individuals on board and one K-9 crashed and a fire ensued.

The Capital Region International Airport was closed between 7:11 pm and 9:50 pm.

Emergency response teams on the scene included the Lansing Fire Department, Dewitt Charter Township Fire Department, Delta Township Fire Department, and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

